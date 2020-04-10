Farm Animal Drugs Market Size by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast By 2027

Farm Animal Drugs are drugs that are used for treatment, mitigation, diagnosis, cure or prevention of diseases that affects or may affect the livestock animals. Theses medicines are prescribed strictly based on the essentiality and requirement for the well-being of the farm animals.

The Farm Animal Drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing demand of fresh meat, increasing focus on animal health, pain administration as soon as possible for the animals, growing demand of the proteins obtained from the animals, and growing prevalence of branded and good quality pharmaceuticals. Nevertheless, lack of awareness, and stringent government rules are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of Farm Animal Drugs market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Zydus Animal Health (Cadila Healthcare Ltd)

Bayer AG

Zoetis

Ceva

Elanco

Intervet Inc

Virbac

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The global Farm Animal Drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type, animal type, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on product type the market is segmented into Anti-Infective, Parasiticides, Anti-inflammatory, Anesthetics, Analgesics, Hormones, Others. Based on animal type the market is segmented into Livestock animals, Equine. Based on route of administration the market is segmented into Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Farm Animal Drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Farm Animal Drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

