Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026|New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra
Complete study of the global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Forestry and Agricultural Tractor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market include _ Deere, New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra, Kioti, CHALLENGER, Claas, CASEIH, JCB, AgriArgo, Same Deutz-Fahr, V.S.T Tillers, BCS, Zetor, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Indofarm Tractors, Sonalika International, YTO Group, LOVOL, Zoomlion, Shifeng, Dongfeng Farm, Wuzheng, Jinma, Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Forestry and Agricultural Tractor
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Forestry and Agricultural Tractor industry.
Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Segment By Type:
4WD, 2WD Forestry and Agricultural Tractor
Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Segment By Application:
, Agricultural, Forestry
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Forestry and Agricultural Tractor industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market?
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 4WD
1.4.3 2WD
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Agricultural
1.5.3 Forestry
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Industry
1.6.1.1 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor by Country
6.1.1 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor by Country
7.1.1 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Deere
11.1.1 Deere Corporation Information
11.1.2 Deere Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Deere Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Deere Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.1.5 Deere Recent Development
11.2 New Holland
11.2.1 New Holland Corporation Information
11.2.2 New Holland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 New Holland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 New Holland Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.2.5 New Holland Recent Development
11.3 Kubota
11.3.1 Kubota Corporation Information
11.3.2 Kubota Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Kubota Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Kubota Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.3.5 Kubota Recent Development
11.4 Mahindra
11.4.1 Mahindra Corporation Information
11.4.2 Mahindra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Mahindra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Mahindra Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.4.5 Mahindra Recent Development
11.5 Kioti
11.5.1 Kioti Corporation Information
11.5.2 Kioti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Kioti Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Kioti Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.5.5 Kioti Recent Development
11.6 CHALLENGER
11.6.1 CHALLENGER Corporation Information
11.6.2 CHALLENGER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 CHALLENGER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 CHALLENGER Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.6.5 CHALLENGER Recent Development
11.7 Claas
11.7.1 Claas Corporation Information
11.7.2 Claas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Claas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Claas Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.7.5 Claas Recent Development
11.8 CASEIH
11.8.1 CASEIH Corporation Information
11.8.2 CASEIH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 CASEIH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 CASEIH Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.8.5 CASEIH Recent Development
11.9 JCB
11.9.1 JCB Corporation Information
11.9.2 JCB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 JCB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 JCB Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.9.5 JCB Recent Development
11.10 AgriArgo
11.10.1 AgriArgo Corporation Information
11.10.2 AgriArgo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 AgriArgo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 AgriArgo Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Products Offered
11.10.5 AgriArgo Recent Development
11.12 V.S.T Tillers
11.12.1 V.S.T Tillers Corporation Information
11.12.2 V.S.T Tillers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 V.S.T Tillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 V.S.T Tillers Products Offered
11.12.5 V.S.T Tillers Recent Development
11.13 BCS
11.13.1 BCS Corporation Information
11.13.2 BCS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 BCS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 BCS Products Offered
11.13.5 BCS Recent Development
11.14 Zetor
11.14.1 Zetor Corporation Information
11.14.2 Zetor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Zetor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Zetor Products Offered
11.14.5 Zetor Recent Development
11.15 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited
11.15.1 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Corporation Information
11.15.2 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Products Offered
11.15.5 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Recent Development
11.16 Indofarm Tractors
11.16.1 Indofarm Tractors Corporation Information
11.16.2 Indofarm Tractors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Indofarm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Indofarm Tractors Products Offered
11.16.5 Indofarm Tractors Recent Development
11.17 Sonalika International
11.17.1 Sonalika International Corporation Information
11.17.2 Sonalika International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Sonalika International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Sonalika International Products Offered
11.17.5 Sonalika International Recent Development
11.18 YTO Group
11.18.1 YTO Group Corporation Information
11.18.2 YTO Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 YTO Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 YTO Group Products Offered
11.18.5 YTO Group Recent Development
11.19 LOVOL
11.19.1 LOVOL Corporation Information
11.19.2 LOVOL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 LOVOL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 LOVOL Products Offered
11.19.5 LOVOL Recent Development
11.20 Zoomlion
11.20.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information
11.20.2 Zoomlion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Zoomlion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Zoomlion Products Offered
11.20.5 Zoomlion Recent Development
11.21 Shifeng
11.21.1 Shifeng Corporation Information
11.21.2 Shifeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Shifeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Shifeng Products Offered
11.21.5 Shifeng Recent Development
11.22 Dongfeng Farm
11.22.1 Dongfeng Farm Corporation Information
11.22.2 Dongfeng Farm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Dongfeng Farm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Dongfeng Farm Products Offered
11.22.5 Dongfeng Farm Recent Development
11.23 Wuzheng
11.23.1 Wuzheng Corporation Information
11.23.2 Wuzheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Wuzheng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Wuzheng Products Offered
11.23.5 Wuzheng Recent Development
11.24 Jinma
11.24.1 Jinma Corporation Information
11.24.2 Jinma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 Jinma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Jinma Products Offered
11.24.5 Jinma Recent Development
11.25 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)
11.25.1 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Corporation Information
11.25.2 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.25.3 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Products Offered
11.25.5 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
