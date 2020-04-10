Fracturing Equipment Market: A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

Advance Market Analyticsreleased the research report ofGlobal Fracturing EquipmentMarket, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Global Fracturing Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Fracturing Equipment.This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market.

Fracturing equipment is used to cause fracture into shale to improve oil or gas flow. It is used to extract oil & gas from surfaces where creating natural formation is difficult. Various fluids are used to cause formation into shale rocks which include water, detergents, carbon dioxide and other stimulating fluids. Fracturing equipment which are widely deployed in oil & gas industry are slurry blender to mix the fracking fluids, High-pressure & high-volume pumps such as triplex or quintuplex pumps, monitoring equipment, fluid tanks, proppant storage tanks and others. With increasing global energy demand fueled by population influx and urbanization, the demand for fracturing equipment will see significant rise amid environmental concern related to its use looming large.

Market Drivers

Rising Investment in Oil and Gas Industry to Ensure Energy Security

Growing Energy Consumption Lead to Rise in Natural Gas Exploration Activities

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Custom Designed Fracturing Equipment

Growing Automation Fueled by Incorporation of AI in Drilling Activities with an Aim to Improve Efficiency

Restraints

Environmental Concerns Associated with the Use of Fracturing Equipment

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Environment Friendly Water-less Fracturing with the Help of Carbon Dioxide

Challenges

Social Issues Such as Local Public Opposition to Shale Activities

Health and Environmental Hazards Caused by Chemicals Used in Fracturing Activities

The Global Fracturing Equipmentis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Hydraulic, Pneumatic), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Deployment Location (Onshore, Offshore)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



