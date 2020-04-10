Fresh Food E-commerce Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|referred to as fresh food e-commerce, refers to the use of e-commerce means to directly sell fresh products on the Internet, such as fresh fruits

Complete study of the global Fresh Food E-commerce market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Fresh Food E-commerce industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Fresh Food E-commerce production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Fresh Food E-commerce market include _Fresh products e-commerce, referred to as fresh food e-commerce, refers to the use of e-commerce means to directly sell fresh products on the Internet, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, fresh meat and so on. Fresh e-commerce is developing with the development of e-commerce.Figure Purchasing Frequency of Online Fresh Food Shoppers in China in 2018 COVID- 19 outbreak in 2020 to the national economy and social life have caused a serious impact, people had to open curtilage home mode, in order to maintain the necessary life demand, choose fresh electric business platform of choice for shopping has become a lot of people, and at that time the fresh surge in electric business platform for users, the demand, formed the unprecedented prosperity.Fresh E-commerce Information Flow Chart of the Entire NetworkThe main levels of Fresh Food E-commerce are divided into Fruit and Vegetable, Meat and poultry, Frozen fast food and other. according to different food type.Figure Fresh Food E-commerce Market CompositionThe major Immunoassays player in the marketCompanyFarmigoOcadoAmazonAlibaba GroupJD GroupYonghui Jiajiayue GroupSuning YihaodianWomaiSfbestBenlaiTootooMISSFRESHShanghai Yibaimi Network TechnologyGlobally, fresh food (a wider category than fresh produce) accounts for almost 29% of total FMCG sales.In China fresh food makes up more than half of FMCG purchases, in Europe that figure is about 22%.Figure Coronavirus COVID- 19 Global CasesHowever, the COVID-19 epidemic has entered the period of COVID-19 in Europe and America, with more than 1.1 million confirmed cases overseas. By 24:00 on April 4, the number of confirmed cases in China had dropped to 1,376, and 1024 asymptomatic infections were still under medical observation. As of 24 o ‘clock on April 4, 207 countries and regions outside China had confirmed 1,114,684 cases, with 78,584 new cases confirmed, and 61,241 more than 60,000 cases died. The number of confirmed cases and deaths in overseas countries were far higher than that in China. Europe and the United States have been the hardest hit: The United States is the world’s largest country with more than 300,000 confirmed cases, with a total of 312,253 confirmed cases.Figure: COVID-19 Outbreak Evolution for the Current 10 Most Affected CountriesWe forecast and report on their markets based on a variety of factors. On the one hand, the quality trust degree of the main consumer groups for online products and services has been greatly improved. On the other hand, the comprehensive application of online payment system has greatly improved the convenience of online transactions.Figure China Real-Time Delivery User Scale (Unit Million) and ForecastIn addition, the rise of instant delivery, where off-site sales are the main trend, has further educated consumers about their home-going habits.In 2018, the digital construction investment of major modern channel retailers in China was 28.51 billion yuan, of which the investment in AI was about 900 million yuan, accounting for 3.15%.It is expected that with the promotion of Alibaba, JD, Suning and other retail giants, the digital construction investment of major modern channel retailers in China will exceed 70 billion yuan by 2022, of which the investment in AI will exceed 17.8 billion yuan, accounting for more than 25%.Figure Investment in Digital Construction (USD Million) of Major Modern Channel Retailers in ChinaUnder the circumstances of the COVID-19 epidemic, factors such as home quarantine, extended holidays, and the delay of the beginning of the school year in different regions further stimulate the “homebound economy”. The residents’ habits of online consumption and even home consumption will bring a boost to the development of fresh e-commerce on the demand side. Figure Fresh E-commerce Growing Rapidly under COVID-19Summary, short-term outbreak of the “new champions” blowout has given rise to fresh electricity business demand, user online spending habits is expected to be nurtured, and industry as a whole to achieve further development, but also for enterprise supply chain ability put forward the bigger test, after the outbreak, has the strong ability to operate bibcock company is expected to benefit to boost demand at the same time and the concentration ascending trend.Figure Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Size 2014-2025 (USD With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Fresh Food E-commerce market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Fresh Food E-commerce market in terms of revenue.Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fresh Food E-commerce market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.Regional and Country-level AnalysisThe report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Fresh Food E-commerce market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.Competition AnalysisIn the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Fresh Food E-commerce market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Fresh Food E-commerce market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Fresh Food E-commerce market.The following players are covered in this report:FarmigoOcadoAmazonAlibaba GroupJD GroupYonghuiJiajiayue GroupSuningYihaodianWomaiSfbestBenlaiTootooMISSFRESHShanghai Yibaimi Network TechnologyFresh Food E-commerce

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Fresh Food E-commerce industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Fresh Food E-commerce manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Fresh Food E-commerce industry.

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment By Type:

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment By Application:

HomeNot Home

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Fresh Food E-commerce industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fresh Food E-commerce market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fresh Food E-commerce industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fresh Food E-commerce market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fresh Food E-commerce market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fresh Food E-commerce market?

TOC

