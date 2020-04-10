Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market comprehensive study by Key Players Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P.,  GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-drug-discovery-informatics-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Accenture announced the launch of their open partner ecosystem whose main aim is to help the software vendors and life sciences companies so that they can do drug discovery. It will help the companies to improve their efficiency and productivity. This will also give the access to the researchers to do genomics data analysis, biological data storage, biological registration etc.

In February 2018, Certara announced the launch of their new informatics platform version 10 of D360™. It is a visualize solution which will be used in cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources which help the researcher to decide whether it is useful or not. This will help the researcher in quick decision making. It also has new presentation capability that will simply convert raw data into the sample view.

Competitive Analysis:

Global drug discovery informatics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drug discovery informatics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-drug-discovery-informatics-market