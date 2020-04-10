Global Fertility Services Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis, Trends and Forecast till 2026

The global fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.

This market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. The fertility services report is a useful resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the medical devices industry to 2026. This market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. While preparing this fertility services market report, no stone is left unturned to consider public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, and high data protection services.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fertility services market are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, INVO Bioscience and Ferring pharmaceuticals entered into an U.S. licensing agreement for commercializing the novel invocell system to use it in the infertility treatment.

In June 2018, Alabama fertility and INVO Bioscience announced their first invocell pregnancy in Alabama. This strategy would help in enhancing the customer base and would be a great addition to their scope of services.

Competitive Analysis:

The global fertility services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fertility services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Market Segmentation 3. Market Overview 4. Executive Summary 5. Premium Insights 6. Global, By Component 7. Product Type 8. Delivery 9. Industry Type 10. Geography

Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market

By Cause of Infertility Male infertility Female infertility

By Procedure Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) In-Vitro Fertilization Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination Others Surrogacy Others

By Services Donor Fresh Frozen Non-donor Fresh Frozen

By End-User Fertility Clinics Hospitals Clinical Research Institutes Surgical centers

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers:

Delayed pregnancies in women has increased the fertility services market demand

Technological developments regarding fertility treatment in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of ARTs treatment in developed countries is acting as a major restraint for the market Inadequate reimbursement policies will hamper the fertility services industry



