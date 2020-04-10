Global Immunoprecipitation Market Is Set For Global Lead With Immense Development Trends By 2026|Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.; Geno Technology Inc.; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; Creative Diagnostics & Others

Global immunoprecipitation market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 822.38 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the heightened concentration on biomarker discoveries.

The immunoprecipitation report defines various segments related to healthcare industry and market with thorough research and analysis. These can be listed as; industry outlook, critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, and company market share analysis. So, you can surely go with this all-embracing immunoprecipitation market research report to take your business to the highest level of growth and success.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global immunoprecipitation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Abcam plc; Merck KGaA; Agarose Beads Technologies; GenScript; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BioLegend, Inc.; Takara Bio Inc.; Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.; Geno Technology Inc.; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; Creative Diagnostics; Expedeon Ltd.; ChromoTek GmbH; Aves Labs, Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; Active Motif, Inc. and Bethyl Laboratories, Inc. among others.

What Is Immunoprecipitation ???

Immunoprecipitation is the process of segregating a specified protein from a solution/mixture using an antibody that will be able to bind with that protein. The complexes formed with this addition of antibody with protein are then extracted using a secondary protein that absorbs the complexes. The complexes are extracted after washing the secondary protein and analyzed using “Western blotting” or “SDS-PAGE” method.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global immunoprecipitation market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Competitive Analysis:

Global immunoprecipitation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of immunoprecipitation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increased focus on detecting the antigens generally found with autoimmune diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the number of life science experimentation and researches; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Availability of technologies that can be utilized for achieving similar conclusions; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Immunoprecipitation Market

By Type

Individual Immunoprecipitation

Co-Immunoprecipitation

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation

Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Immunoprecipitation

By Product

Kits

Reagents

Antibodies

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Beads

Agarose Beads

Magnetic Beads

Buffers

Accessories

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, GenScript announced that the construction for their commercial manufacturing center by the name of “GenScript-Legend Biotech Commercial Manufacturing Center” had initiated after they held the groundbreaking ceremony for the same. The center situated in Zhenjiang, China and is a 133,000-square meter center which will comply with the requirements of the U.S. FDA, EMEA and the NMPA. This facility will become the country’s largest center focused on the research and development of cell and gene therapies along with antibody biological medicines, providing efficient route to commercialization of biologics.

In February 2017, Expedeon Ltd. announced that they had launched a new product offering for their particle conjugation technology, termed as “Magnetic Conjugation Kit”. The kit is specifically designed for utilization in immunoprecipitation experiments. The product allows for better bonding proving more efficient experimentations. The product has been launched under the “Innova Biosciences” particle range offerings.

