Global STD Diagnostics Market 2020 Analysis over Numerous Prominent Players | BD, Biocartis, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cepheid, Danaher, DiaSorin, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Hologic Inc.

Global STD Diagnostics Market By Type (Chlamydia Testing, Syphilis Testing, Gonorrhea Testing, Herpes Simplex Virus Testing, Human Papilloma Virus Testing, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing), Testing (Laboratory Devices, Point of Care Devices), Testing Devices (Thermal Cyclers , PCR, Lateral Flow Readers – Immunochromatographic assays, Flow Cytometers, Differential Light Scattering machines, Absorbance Microplate Reader, Phone chips, Rapid Diagnostic Kits), End- User (Hospitals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global STD Diagnostics Market

Global STD Diagnostics Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 18.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence rates of STD.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-std-diagnostics-market

Key Market Competitors: Global STD Diagnostics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the STD diagnostics market are Abbott, aposcience, BD, Biocartis, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cepheid, Danaher, DiaSorin, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Hologic Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Qualigen Inc, Quidel Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Hologic Inc, MedMira Inc.

Competitive Analysis: Global STD Diagnostics Market

Global STD diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of STD diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global STD Diagnostics Market

STD stands for sexually transmitted diseases which is also known as venereal diseases (VD) and are usually spread through the use of unsterilized drug needles, from mother to infant during childbirth or breast-feeding, blood transfusions and sexually. These infections do not show any symptoms and are detected through various tests like blood tests, urine samples or fluid samples. STD caused by bacteria is usually easy to treat through antibiotics and antiviral drugs. Thermal Cyclers , PCR, Lateral Flow Readers – Immunochromatographic assays, Flow Cytometers, Differential Light Scattering machines, Absorbance Microplate Reader, Phone chips, Rapid Diagnostic Kits are some of the devices which are used to detect these diseases.

Buy this Report (Can be used by entire organization across the globe + Downloadable and Printable PDF + 30 + Countries) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-std-diagnostics-market

Market Drivers:

Implementation of National Screening Programs is driving the market.

Increasing incidence of STD is driving the market.

Market Restraint:

High cost of the advanced diagnostic devices is restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global STD Diagnostics Market

By Type

Chlamydia Testing

Syphilis Testing

Gonorrhea Testing

Herpes Simplex Virus Testing

Human Papilloma Virus Testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing

By Testing

Laboratory Devices

Point of Care Devices

By Testing Devices

Thermal Cyclers

PCR

Lateral Flow Readers – Immunochromatographic assays

Flow Cytometers

Differential Light Scattering machines

Absorbance Microplate Reader

Phone Chips

Rapid Diagnostic Kits

By End- User

Hospitals

Others

Download Free TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-std-diagnostics-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, uBiome announced the launch of the new women’s health test SmartJane to check for 23 vaginal flora as well as 19 strains of the human papilloma virus and a string of sexually transmitted diseases like Chlamydia and gonorrhea at home. One can order it online and send it out to a certified lab for results. The main aim is to encourage the women to get testing for certain possibly life-threatening STI’s such as HPV.

In December 2016, Roche announced the launch of their cobas CT/NG on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems or the direct detection of Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and/or Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) DNA in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. They provide result in significantly reduced time and are fully integrated, automated solution that will create new standard for routine molecular testing.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global STD diagnostics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.