Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Cisco, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Hortonworks Inc., and More
Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
Global Hadoop big data analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 40.3 % in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to large volume of big data, convergence of internet of Things (IoT) and big data.
Big data analytics is a typically advanced method of examining massive and varied data sets – or big data to reveal information such as hidden patterns, unknown correlations, and market trends along with client preferences that may facilitate organizations to create business selections. Data analytics technologies and techniques offer methods to research data sets and draw conclusions regarding them to assist organizations business selections. Business Intelligent queries answer primary questions on business operations and performance.
Market Drivers:
- Growing need of big data analytics and increasing volume of big data is driving the growth of the market
- Convergence of big data and internet of things is boosting the growth of the market
- Demand of cost effective hadoop big data and fast solution is increasing worldwide which is fueling the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack of big data regulatory framework and deficiency in safety is hampering the market growth
- Immaturity of hadoop platform may hamper the market growth
- Shortage of skilled professionals is restricting the growth of the market
Important years considered in the study are:
Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2020 to 2026
Key Players Mentioned in the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Research Report: Cisco, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Hortonworks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, MongoDB, Inc, MapR Technologies, Inc., Oracle, Datameer, Inc., IBM, Microsoft , Cloudera, Inc., Intel Corporation, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata., New Relic, Inc., Alation, Inc., Splunk Inc., and Striim, Inc. among others
If opting for the Global version of Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
