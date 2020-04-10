IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | West Corporation, Carbyne, Star Controls, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. , Sierra Wireless , Nokia and More

Data Bridge Market Research offers a latest report on IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Analysis and Forecast by delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market report focuses on describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, by the Global Key Players like ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY, X-Systems, West Corporation, Carbyne, Star Controls, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. , Sierra Wireless , Telit, Nokia and others. The IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the market in terms of revenue.

Global IOT (internet of things) for public safety market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period to 2026.

Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market, By Component (Solutions, Platform and Service), End User (Industrial IoT, Connected Healthcare, Smart Transportation, Smart Utilities, Smart Building and Home Automation, Homeland Security and Others), Application (Surveillance and Security, Disaster Management and Critical Infrastructure Security)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Microsoft, IBM, NEC Corporation, ThroughTek Co., Ltd, Iskratel, Securens, SmartCone Technologies Inc., KOVA Corporation, ESRI, Cradlepoint, Inc., ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY, X-Systems, West Corporation, Carbyne, Star Controls, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. , Sierra Wireless , Telit, Nokia and others.

Product Launch:

In February 2018, Nokia launched the services and technology for the smart cities like S-MVNO which is used to enhance commercial LTE networks for meeting mission critical requirements.

In December 2017, Microsoft introduced the digital patrol solutions for the police supervisors.

In December 2017, Microsoft introduced the video management solution for the optimization of the operations.

In September 2017, Nokia launched new services for ViTrust critical communications portfolio, like Care for public safety for enhancing the public safety by adopting mission-critical broadband LTE.

In August 2014, Telit CDMA module technology in the MessageQube cellular printer for Campus Eye System for safety issues in educational systems.

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Landscape

Part 04: IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Sizing

Part 05: IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

