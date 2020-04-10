MEMS Probe Cards Market Challenges, Restraint,Bussiness Oppertunity With Leading Player



Complete study of the global MEMS Probe Cards market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global MEMS Probe Cards industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on MEMS Probe Cards production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global MEMS Probe Cards market include _, FormFactor, Micronics Japan (MJC), Microfriend, Advantest, Technoprobe S.p.A., Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Korea Instrument, Feinmetall, Synergie Cad Probe, Will Technology, TSE, TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global MEMS Probe Cards industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the MEMS Probe Cards manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall MEMS Probe Cards industry.

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segment By Type:

the MEMS Probe Cards market is segmented into, Vertical Probe Cards, Cantilever Probe Cards, Vertical probe card is the main type for MEMS probe cards with 61% of global sales volume.

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segment By Application:

, the MEMS Probe Cards market is segmented into, Memory Devices, Microprocessors, SoC Devices, Other, The memory devices holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a volume of 86554 (K PIN) by 2025.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global MEMS Probe Cards industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the MEMS Probe Cards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in MEMS Probe Cards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global MEMS Probe Cards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global MEMS Probe Cards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global MEMS Probe Cards market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top MEMS Probe Cards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Vertical Probe Cards

1.3.3 Cantilever Probe Cards

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Memory Devices

1.4.3 Microprocessors

1.4.4 SoC Devices

1.4.5 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global MEMS Probe Cards Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key MEMS Probe Cards Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by MEMS Probe Cards Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by MEMS Probe Cards Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by MEMS Probe Cards Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by MEMS Probe Cards Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by MEMS Probe Cards Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in MEMS Probe Cards as of 2019)

3.4 Global MEMS Probe Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers MEMS Probe Cards Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into MEMS Probe Cards Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers MEMS Probe Cards Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 MEMS Probe Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 MEMS Probe Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America MEMS Probe Cards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America MEMS Probe Cards Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America MEMS Probe Cards Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe MEMS Probe Cards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe MEMS Probe Cards Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe MEMS Probe Cards Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China MEMS Probe Cards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China MEMS Probe Cards Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China MEMS Probe Cards Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan MEMS Probe Cards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan MEMS Probe Cards Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan MEMS Probe Cards Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea MEMS Probe Cards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea MEMS Probe Cards Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea MEMS Probe Cards Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan MEMS Probe Cards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan MEMS Probe Cards Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan MEMS Probe Cards Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top MEMS Probe Cards Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total MEMS Probe Cards Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 FormFactor

8.1.1 FormFactor Corporation Information

8.1.2 FormFactor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 FormFactor MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.1.5 FormFactor SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 FormFactor Recent Developments

8.2 Micronics Japan (MJC)

8.2.1 Micronics Japan (MJC) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Micronics Japan (MJC) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Micronics Japan (MJC) MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.2.5 Micronics Japan (MJC) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Micronics Japan (MJC) Recent Developments

8.3 Microfriend

8.3.1 Microfriend Corporation Information

8.3.2 Microfriend Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Microfriend MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.3.5 Microfriend SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Microfriend Recent Developments

8.4 Advantest

8.4.1 Advantest Corporation Information

8.4.2 Advantest Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Advantest MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.4.5 Advantest SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Advantest Recent Developments

8.5 Technoprobe S.p.A.

8.5.1 Technoprobe S.p.A. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Technoprobe S.p.A. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Technoprobe S.p.A. MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.5.5 Technoprobe S.p.A. SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Technoprobe S.p.A. Recent Developments

8.6 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

8.6.1 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Corporation Information

8.6.3 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.6.5 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Recent Developments

8.7 MPI Corporation

8.7.1 MPI Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 MPI Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 MPI Corporation MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.7.5 MPI Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 MPI Corporation Recent Developments

8.8 SV Probe

8.8.1 SV Probe Corporation Information

8.8.2 SV Probe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 SV Probe MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.8.5 SV Probe SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 SV Probe Recent Developments

8.9 Korea Instrument

8.9.1 Korea Instrument Corporation Information

8.9.2 Korea Instrument Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Korea Instrument MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.9.5 Korea Instrument SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Korea Instrument Recent Developments

8.10 Feinmetall

8.10.1 Feinmetall Corporation Information

8.10.2 Feinmetall Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Feinmetall MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.10.5 Feinmetall SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Feinmetall Recent Developments

8.11 Synergie Cad Probe

8.11.1 Synergie Cad Probe Corporation Information

8.11.2 Synergie Cad Probe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Synergie Cad Probe MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.11.5 Synergie Cad Probe SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Synergie Cad Probe Recent Developments

8.12 Will Technology

8.12.1 Will Technology Corporation Information

8.12.2 Will Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Will Technology MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.12.5 Will Technology SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Will Technology Recent Developments

8.13 TSE

8.13.1 TSE Corporation Information

8.13.2 TSE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 TSE MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.13.5 TSE SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 TSE Recent Developments

8.14 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

8.14.1 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Corporation Information

8.14.2 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH MEMS Probe Cards Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 MEMS Probe Cards Products and Services

8.14.5 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Recent Developments

9 MEMS Probe Cards Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 MEMS Probe Cards Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key MEMS Probe Cards Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan

10 MEMS Probe Cards Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe MEMS Probe Cards Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe MEMS Probe Cards Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific MEMS Probe Cards Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific MEMS Probe Cards Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America MEMS Probe Cards Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Probe Cards Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Probe Cards Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 MEMS Probe Cards Sales Channels

11.2.2 MEMS Probe Cards Distributors

11.3 MEMS Probe Cards Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

