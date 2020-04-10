Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth Rate, Future Trends and Challenges, Major Drivers and Opportunities to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Applications and End User’. The Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Get sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003751/

The key players influencing the market are:

Cardinal Health

IBA Worldwide

Curium

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Bayer AG

Positron Corporation

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Bracco

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market, based on the applications, was segmented as, diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment held a largest market share of 70.6% of the radiopharmaceuticals market, by applications. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to availability of diagnostic devices and ease offered by these devices for diagnosis of various disorders. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are expected to fuel the demand for better diagnosis of these disorders. Also, nuclear medicine provide better diagnostic information about the functioning of a specific organ, as it uses radiation. Hence, owing to the above statements, this segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic kidney disease and other neurological disorders are growing at a rapid rate across the globe. These chronic diseases are the leading cause of deaths. According to the recent statistics of World Health Organization for the year 2019, states that chronic disease contributes approximately 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease. It is also expected that by 2020 the incidences of deaths will rise approximately to 73% and the global burden of disease is expected to grow by 60%.

According to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed.

These chronic diseases need to be examined before the further treatment starts. And the nuclear medicines are used for the diagnosis and examination purposes. Nuclear medicines in PET and SPECT are used for the therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Thus, owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases poses several opportunities for the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market to grow during the forecast period.

Alpha Radioimmunotherapy-Based Targeted Oncology Treatment

Targeted alpha therapy (TAT) is a latest and evolving option for local and systemic cancer treatment. Preclinical research and clinical trials prove that alpha-emitting radionuclides kill targeted cancer cells and does not harm the normal cells, hence it reduces the toxicity. The alpha emitting radioisotopes 211At, 213Bi, 225Ac and 227Th are being used to label targeting vectors such as monoclonal antibodies for specific cancer therapy indications.

The nuclear imaging uses long lived gamma emitters, which allow blood clearance as the tumor increases its uptake of the conjugate over time, so improving contrast. The nuclear imaging agents allows dose to the tumor and organs to be determined. The high energy gamma rays are emitted from alpha emitters, which also allow dose estimates for organs and tumors. In addition, the rise in the awareness about the alpha radio immunotherapy and availability of the therapies for the cancer treatment procedures are likely to foster the demand for nuclear imaging. Thus, owing to these factors the market for the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is likely to propel at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals. For instance, during February 2019, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company received Health Canada approval for its Lutathera for the treatment of metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults with progressive disease. Also, during November 2017, Cardinal Health and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to sell its China Business.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003751/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]