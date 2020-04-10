Plastic Decking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Decking is the flat surface construction which capable of supporting weight, similar to the floor. Replacement of traditional material with composite also boosting the need for the plastic decking market. Increasing urbanization used plastic decking to enhance the aesthetic value of building and construction that also propel the growth of the plastic decking market. Advanced material such as HDPE, LDPE has excellent durability; also, plastic has exceptional elasticity and flexibility owing to this factor adoption of plastic decking increasing that drives the growth of the market.

Plastic decking is used owing to its benefits such as low maintenance, cost-effectiveness, restraint to moisture, and humidity. Additionally, excellent protection against ultraviolet radiation and oxidation. Theses factor rising demand for the plastic decking market. The latest trends in market and advancement in composite decking also fuel the growth of the plastic decking market. However, the performance of the plastic decking in hot climatic condition, cause loose joints and color change that restraint the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and rising construction in the emerging nation such as India, China, Japan, and among others are expected to drive the growth of the plastic decking market.

The “Global Plastic Decking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the plastic decking with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of plastic decking market with detailed market segmentation by material, composite type, end-user and geography. The global plastic decking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plastic decking market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the plastic decking market.

The global plastic decking market is segmented on the basis of material, composite type, and end-user. On the basis of material the market is segmented as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), others. On the basis of composite type the market is segmented as capped composite decking, uncapped composite decking. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, non-residential.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global plastic decking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The plastic decking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting plastic decking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the plastic decking market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the plastic decking market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from plastic decking are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for plastic decking in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the plastic decking market.

The report also includes the profiles of key plastic decking companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

– Azek Building Products, Inc.

– Cardinal Building Products

– CertainTeed Corporation

– Duralife Decking and Railing Systems

– Fiberon LLC

– Green Bay Decking

– TAMKO Building Products LLC

– Universal Forests Products, Inc.

– UPM Kymmene Corporation

