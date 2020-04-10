Precision Medicine Market To Witness Heavy Growth Prospects Via – Key players Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, QIAGEN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The “Global Precision Medicine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global precision medicine market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, and geography. The global precision medicine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Precision medicine is used to characterizing the diseases and detailed study on patient specific information to diagnose. The concept based on rapidly growing in the medical community through expansions in advanced technologies including molecular biomarker analysis, next generation sequencing, bioinformatics and big data analytics. Precision medicine helps to make possible the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases by relying on genomics and specific biomarker techniques. The approach allows researchers and doctors to predict more accurately the treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease.

The report also includes the profiles of key precision medicine manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, QIAGEN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and IBM among others.

The global precision medicine market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application. The precision medicine market is segmented into drug discovery, companion diagnostics, sequencing, bio-informatics and big data analytics. Based on application, the precision medicine market is classified as, oncology, respiratory, CNS, infectious disease, immunology, cardiology and others.

North America is leading the precision medicine market owing to increasing investment in the field of precision medicine in US, increasing adoption to leading edge technologies coupled with a favorable legal environment created through grants and initiatives by the government are the factors that help to drive the market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to rising adoption of gene sequencing and big data analytics, increasing government initiatives and investment in R&D for novel biomarkers used to treat cancer and rapidly growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies will augment industry size in the region.

