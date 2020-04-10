SDN Market Systems-A Global Strategic Business Report By Data Bridge Market Research
Global SDN Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.92 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 67.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Increasing usage of cloud servicing is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Research strategies and tools used of SDN Market:
Details Key Players of SDN Market -:
List of few players are-: Cisco Systems,Inc., VMware, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Extreme Network, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Pluribus Networks, Nokia, Oracle, Cumulus Networks, Arista Networks, Inc., Pica8 Inc., Broadcom.
Drivers & Restraints of SDN Market-:
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for private cloud among consumer is driving the growth of this market
Rising demand for network automation and virtualization is another factor driving market
Market Restraints:
Rising security concerns among consumer is restraining the market growth
Increasing cases of SDN failure is another factor restraining the growth of this market
Breakdown of SDN Market-:
Global SDN Market By Type (Open SDN, SDN via API, SDN via Overlay), Component (Solutions, Services), End- Users (Data Centers, Service Providers, Enterprises), Solution Offering (SDN Applications & Network Services, Professional Services, Virtualization and Control Software, Physical Network Infrastructure)
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
Part 01: SDN Market Overview
Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles
Part 03: Global SDN Market Competition, by Players
Part 04: Global SDN Market Size by Regions
Part 05: North America SDN Revenue by Countries
Part 06: Europe SDN Revenue by Countries
Part 07: Asia-Pacific SDN Revenue by Countries
Part 08: South America SDN Revenue by Countries
Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue SDN by Countries
Continued….
