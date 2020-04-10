Streaming Analytics Market Overview: Size, Share and Demand in upcoming decade

All the stats, data, facts and figures collected to structure this STREAMING ANALYTICS business document are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources. It is a comprehensive and proficient report that focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The market share of major competitors on global level is studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into account in this STREAMING ANALYTICS market research report. It also provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global streaming analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.19% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2018.

The Top Manufacturers/Players Are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP ERP, Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Streamanalytix., Striim, Inc.,WSO2, Informatica, SQLstream, Inc., EsperTech Inc, INETCO Systems Ltd, Axonize, Vitria, Striim, Inc.,EVAM, Zoomdata, Adamos GmbH among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing integration of technologies such as IoT, big data and AI are the factor for the market growth

Rising focus toward real- time accurate forecast will accelerate the market growth

Growing industrial application boost the growth of this market

Increasing adoption of advanced analytic tools by SMEs contributes as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of integrating legacy systems with big data solutions will restrain the market growth

Strict government regulations on data security is another factor hampering the growth of the market

Low investment returns also impede the growth of this market

Research Methodology: Global Streaming Analytics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Streaming Analytics Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

