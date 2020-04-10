Surgical Retractors Market Growth Rate, Future Trends and Challenges, Major Drivers and Opportunities to 2025

The global surgical retractors market, based on the product type, has been segmented into hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, wire retractors, and others. In 2018, the hand retractors segment held the largest share of the market. However, the self-retaining retractors segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 owing to the factors, such as ease difficulties during surgical procedures to allow hands-free surgery.

The market for surgical retractors is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries, and increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries play a vital role in the growth of the surgical retractors market. Moreover, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Stryker

Thompson Surgical,

OBP Medical Corporation

Rising Demand of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Minimally invasive surgeries are widely being performed during recent years. A minimally invasive procedure is generally carried out by entering the device in the body through the skin or a body cavity or anatomical opening, but with the smallest damage possible to these structures. Unlike traditional surgical procedures, minimally invasive surgery requires only a small incision to be made. Thus, there has been an increase in the number of people opting for minimally invasive surgeries. Since these incisions are tiny, the patient recovers at a faster rate comparatively, with less discomfort.

Some of the benefits of a minimally invasive surgery include few small cuts, less trauma to the muscles, nerves, and tissues, less bleeding & scarring, less injury to organs, less pain and reduced use of narcotics, less hospital time, and less effect on the immune system. The research and development have not only helped for introducing the novel products in the market for the medical industry but have also evolved technically for safe, effective, non-invasive, and time-saving procedures. Types of minimally invasive surgery include endoscopy, laparoscopy, and robot-assisted surgery using retractor devices. These procedures can be used for a broad range of applications due to better results obtained. In laparoscopy procedure, hospital stays are shorter, surgical scars & incisions created are much smaller. Thereby, enabling faster healing and recovery. These procedure, are being used widely for bariatric surgery in recent years and are economical compared to the traditional surgery method.

Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

Medical tourism is the major driving factor that is leading to the growth of the surgical retractors. The patients travel to other countries due to the use of advanced and sophisticated medical technology devices, equipment, and other products. Medical tourism takes place in such cases where medical care and surgeries are required. The medical tourism is rising in Asia Pacific regions where India is the favorable destination because of the key opportunities in the form of efficient infrastructures and technology in the Indian healthcare sector. The National medical systems and the health insurance market are well developed in the country, which is convenient for visitors from the West and the Middle East. Also, hospital expenses very affordable in the country.

On the other hand, many of the European countries are becoming the destination of medical tourism. Poland is one of the most successful medical tourism destinations drawing increasing numbers of patients. Poland is mostly chosen for plastic & weight-loss surgeries and cardiovascular surgery. The cost of surgical procedures is comparatively less than the other countries.

The growing medical tourism in the emerging nations in the surgical retractors market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of surgical retractors. For instance, in October 2018, Stryker acquired Invuity, Inc., which provides a wide variety of clinical applications including orthopaedic & spine surgery, general surgery and women’s health procedures.

