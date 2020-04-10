TIME SENSITIVE NETWORKING MARKET FUTURE GROWTH INSIGHT AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK | XILINX, B&R, ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, HARMAN INTERNATIONAL, ABB
This Time sensitive networking market report is sure to guide you in one or the other way to accomplish one of the most important goals of every business i.e. gaining the maximum return on investment (ROI). To bring about the same, this market research report offers insightful market data and information about this industry to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. This Time sensitive networking report contains key data and information about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors, restraints, brand positioning, and customer behavior. All these factors are very noteworthy when it comes to achieve success in the competitive marketplace.
Time sensitive networking market is expected to reach USD 2,142.04 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 52.33% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Growing interest of TSN in automotive applications and rising OPC foundation application is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Some of the other factors such as increasing development of IEEE standards for deterministic Ethernet, growing adoption of industrial IoT & industry 4.0, growing demand for real- time networking for different applications, emergence of advanced analytical tools and rising adoption of autonomous & electric vehicles is expected to drive the time-sensitive networking market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Key Manufacturers
- Cisco,
- NXP Semiconductors,
- Microsemi,
- Intel Corporation,
- Xilinx,
- B&R,
- Rockwell Automation,
- Schneider Electric,
- HARMAN International,
- ABB,
- National Instruments,
- Analog Devices,
- Broadcom,
- Belden,
- Marvell Technology Group,
- Renesas Electronics Corporation,
- TTTechComputertechnik AG,
- Bosch Rexroth, among others
Key Segmentation
By Component
- Switches,
- Hubs,
- Routers, and Gateways,
- Connectors,
- Communication Interfaces,
- Power Supply Devices,
- Controllers and Processors,
- Memory,
- Isolators & Converters, Others
By Application
- Industrial Automation,
- Power & Energy,
- Automotive,
- Transportation,
- Oil & Gas,
- Aerospace, Others
By Standards
- IEEE 802.1 AS,
- IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev,
- IEEE 802.1 Qbv,
- IEEE 802.1 Qca,
- IEEE 802.1 Qcc,
- IEEE 802.1 Qci,
- IEEE 802.1 Qch,
- IEEE 802.1 CM,
- IEEE 802.1 CB
By Region:
North America
o North America, by Country
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
Western Europe
o Western Europe, by Country
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o The Netherlands
o Rest of Western Europe
Middle East
o Middle East, by Country
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o Iran
o Rest of Middle East
Asia Pacific
o Asia Pacific, by Country
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia
o Indonesia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
o Eastern Europe, by Country
o Russia
o Turkey
o Rest of Eastern Europe
Rest of the World
o Rest of the World, by Country
o South America
o Africa
o Rest of the World
