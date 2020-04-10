Tooling Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2027

Tooling is the process of producing manufacturing components that required for the production of parts; it includes the production of mold and dies, jig and fixture, gauges, and machine tools. Every different part requires a separate tool for production that raises demand for the tooling market. Increasing the production of automotive and aerospace industry across the globe requires different types of tool for manufacturing that grows demand for the tooling market. Growing production of the electrical and electronic component need machine tools and measurement gauges that also propel the growth of the tooling market.

Every manufacturing company requires tooling for the production of parts hence the demand for tooling market rising globally. The rise in the consumption of consumer electronics and electrical devices drive the growth of the global tooling market. However, the adoption of 3D printing technology hampers the growth of the tooling market. Growing demand for automotive products, and an increase in focus on product customizations. Also, the requirement of new mold and die, which required for the manufacturing of products such as engine part, fuel tanks, turbines, propellers, shafts, and others, drive the growth of the tooling market.

The “Global Tooling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the tooling industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of tooling market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global tooling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tooling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the tooling market.

The global tooling market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as mold and die, jig and fixture, gauge, machine tool, and others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace, construction, defense and marine, electronics and electrical and others.REGIONAL FRAMEWORKThe report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tooling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

The tooling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting tooling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the tooling market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the tooling market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from tooling market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for tooling market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the tooling market.

The report also includes the profiles of key tooling companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.- ACG- AutoForm- Godrej Tooling- Gurit- Hanjiang Tool Co.- Kennametal- LMT Onsrud LP.- OC Oerlikon- Omega Tool Corp.- Sandvik AB

