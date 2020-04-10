Wound Irrigation System Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Bionix Development Corporation, BSN Medical, C.R. Bard, Inc. CooperSurgical
Battery operated wound irrigation systems are estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period by product segment.
According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Wound Irrigation Systems Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Wound Type, End User and Geography. The global wound irrigation system market is expected to reach US$ 310.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 238.43 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the wound irrigation system market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.
Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005795/
Global wound irrigation system market was segmented by product, wound type and end user. The product segment was segmented into battery operated and manually operated wound irrigation system market. The market is further segmented by wound type in to burns, chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and traumatic wounds. Additionally, the end user segment is classified as hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and wound care center.
The market for wound irrigation system is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes & related chronic wounds. However negligence towards the use of wound irrigation systems is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, investment in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry offer great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as product development is expected to drive the market in coming years.
The major players operating in the wound irrigation system market include, Bionix Development Corporation, BSN Medical, C.R. Bard, Inc. CooperSurgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, SunMed, and Centurion Medical Products among others. The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in February 2017, Centurion launched IRIG-8 system, a new irrigation system for wound management. The newly introduced product is being used as a substitute for traditional syringes with splash caps.
Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005795/
The report segments the global wound irrigation systems market as follows:
Global Wound Irrigation System Market – By Product
- Manually Operated
- Battery Operated
Global Wound Irrigation System Market – By End User
- Burns
- Chronic Wounds
- Surgical Wounds
- Traumatic Wounds
Global Wound Irrigation System Market
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Wound Care Centers
Global Wound Irrigation System Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South & Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]
- Artificial Intelligence as a Service Industry by Global Market Size, Top Players Analysis, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2027 - April 10, 2020
- Mobile Application Testing Solution Market 2020- Size, Major Companies, Opportunity, Demand, Share, Trends, Development, Growth Factors, Revenue, Innovation and Forecast Analysis till 2027 - April 10, 2020
- Artificial Intelligence in Defense Market Growth Estimation till 2027 by Analyzing Global Market and Top Players- IBM Corporation, Leidos, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, SparkCognition, Inc. and Thales Group - April 10, 2020