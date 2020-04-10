Wound Irrigation System Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Bionix Development Corporation, BSN Medical, C.R. Bard, Inc. CooperSurgical

Battery operated wound irrigation systems are estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period by product segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Wound Irrigation Systems Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Wound Type, End User and Geography. The global wound irrigation system market is expected to reach US$ 310.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 238.43 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the wound irrigation system market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005795/

Global wound irrigation system market was segmented by product, wound type and end user. The product segment was segmented into battery operated and manually operated wound irrigation system market. The market is further segmented by wound type in to burns, chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and traumatic wounds. Additionally, the end user segment is classified as hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and wound care center.

The market for wound irrigation system is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes & related chronic wounds. However negligence towards the use of wound irrigation systems is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, investment in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry offer great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as product development is expected to drive the market in coming years.

The major players operating in the wound irrigation system market include, Bionix Development Corporation, BSN Medical, C.R. Bard, Inc. CooperSurgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, SunMed, and Centurion Medical Products among others. The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in February 2017, Centurion launched IRIG-8 system, a new irrigation system for wound management. The newly introduced product is being used as a substitute for traditional syringes with splash caps.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005795/

The report segments the global wound irrigation systems market as follows:

Global Wound Irrigation System Market – By Product

Manually Operated

Battery Operated

Global Wound Irrigation System Market – By End User

Burns

Chronic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Global Wound Irrigation System Market

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Wound Care Centers

Global Wound Irrigation System Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]