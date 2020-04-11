(2020-2025) Wine Market Comprehensive Study with Key Trends, Major Drivers and Challenges- Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine

Wine Market with Insights and Key Business Factors

The Wine Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Food & Beverage industries should drive Wine market size. The report Global Wine Market intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

The Wine making process involves picking fresh grapes, sorting, De-stemmed and crushing, Placing must (crushed grapes) into a vat with (red) or without skins (white), Fermentation process that takes 4- 20 days, Pressed into barreled and aged filtered bottle. North America wine market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.6 % in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., John Distilleries, India, Castel Group, CDV · Compagnia del Vino, AMVYX, BACARDI, Pernod Ricard, TREASURY WINE ESTATES, Caviro, Miguel Torres S. A., Concha y Toro, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Chapel Down

By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others), Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others), Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others), Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied), Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade)



Based on regions, the Wine Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Wine is derived from grapes by the process of fermentation where sugar and yeast combines and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process of fermentation with an availability of sugar and yeast gives around 15.0% of alcohol. Three major types of wine are available in the market and they are table, sparkling wine and fortified wine.

North America wine market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, colour, product type, packaging, body type and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into still wines, sparkling wines, fortified wines and others. In 2019, still wines segment is expected to dominate the North America wine market with 56.7% market share and is growing at the CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, sparkling wines segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In July 2018, Accolade Wines launched Batch X. This Batch X contains two new wines that helped in completing consumer needs. With this the company has increased its product portfolio and increase their business by adding more retail partners hence that maximized the sales of wine in market.

On the basis of colour, the market is segmented into red wine, white wine, rose wine and others. In 2019, red wine segment is expected to dominate the North America wine market with 39.0% market share and is growing at the CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, white wine segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.4% in 2018 in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2018, Accolade Wines launched first Echo Falls product in their Prosecco sector for the first time. With this launch prosecco market increased with high growth rate in wine industries.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into flavoured and unflavoured. In 2019, unflavoured segment is expected to dominate the North America wine market with 61.7% market share and is growing at the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2018, Accolade Wines launched fine wine partners in the U.K. and Ireland and increased its product portfolio including petaluma and stonier. This launch increased its business in many countries as they have launched the products in different countries.

On the basis of packaging type, the market is segmented into bottles, cans and others. Bottles segment is sub-segmented into glass and plastic. In 2019, bottles segment is expected to dominate the North America wine market with 53.0% market share and is growing at the CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, can segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2017, Pernod Ricard India has launched a Spanish wine produced by using Tempranillo grapes. By launching the new wine in India and hence increased their portfolio of wines in India.

On the basis of body type, the market is segmented into light-bodied, medium-bodied and full-bodied. In 2019, full-bodied segment is expected to dominate the North America wine market with 62.0% market share and is growing at the CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, medium-bodied segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2017, Pernod Ricard India has launched a Spanish wine produced by using Tempranillo grapes. By launching the new wine in India and hence increased their portfolio of wines in India.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into off trade and on trade. The on trade is sub segmented into specialty stores, online retailers and others. In 2019, off trade segment is expected to dominate the North America wine market with 74.8% market share and is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In May 2016, Concha y Toro UK launched free advice app that helped the company to maximize wine sales on the shop floor. With this launch the company’s product selling increased and also the company enhanced its business in wine market.



