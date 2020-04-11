3D Printing Digital System Market, Segment By Top Manufacturers, Marketing Channel, Global Regions And Forecast Research 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global status of the 3D digital printing system, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the digital 3D printing system in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The key players covered in this

3D Systems

GOM

Creaform

Artec 3D

EOS

BLT

Formlabs

Materialize

Shining 3D study

Market segment by type, product can be divided into device software

Segment market application, divided into

building

automotive

aerospace and

electronics defense

medical

Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the overall status of the digital 3D printing system, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of the 3D digital printing system in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of the digital 3D printing system are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification by turnover of the digital 3D printing system

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the market size of the global digital 3D printing system by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Devices

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of digital 3D printing systems by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Aerospace and defense

1.5.5 Electronics

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Market outlook for digital 3D printing systems (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in digital 3D printing systems by region

2.2.1 Market size of the digital 3D printing system by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of the digital 3D printing system by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Expected size of the digital 3D printing system market by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Market growth strategy for digital 3D printing systems

2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in the digital 3D printing system (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: C

Continued….

