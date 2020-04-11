3D Rendering Service Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2026
This report focuses on the global status of the 3D rendering service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the 3D Rende ring service in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The main players covered in this study
Mapsystems
CG Studio
Flatworld Solutions
WinBizSolutions
Rendering
Rayvat XpressRendering
Professional
3D Services 3D Animation
Tesla Outsourcing Services
RealSpace Vision Communication
Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into
inner Visualization View
exterior
modeling services
Walkthrough to not animated and
Floor Plan
Other
Market segment by application, divided into
architects,
designers, design
offices
, real estate companies
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the state of the global 3D rendering service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players.
Present the development of the 3D rendering service in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the 3D rendering service market are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Players covered: ranking according to the revenues of the 3D rendering service
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the world market for 3D rendering services by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Interior visualization
1.4.3 External visualization
1.4.4 Modeling services
1.4.5 Walkthrough and animation
1.4.6 Floor plan
1.4.7 Other
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of 3D rendering services by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Architects
1.5.3 Designers
1.5.4 Engineering offices
1.5.5 Real estate companies
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 3D rendering services market perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in 3D rendering services by region
2.2.1 Size of the 3D rendering services market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of the 3D rendering service by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 3D rendering service Forecast market size by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Growth strategy for the 3D rendering services market
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main 3D rendering services
Continued….
