AI in Fashion Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on global AI in fashion status, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present AI in the development of fashion in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Key players covered in this study
Microsoft (US)
IBM (US)
Google (US)
AWS (US)
SAP (Germany)
Facebook (US)
Adobe (US)
Oracle (US)
Vue.ai (US)
Lily AI (US)
Syte (Israel)
mode.ai (United States)
Stitch Fix (United States)
Heuritech (France)
Wide Eyes (Spain)
FINDMINE (United States)
Catchoom (Spain)
Huawei (China)
Intelistyle (England)
Pttrns.ai ( Netherlands)
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
clothing
accessories
shoes
beauty and cosmetics
jewelry and watches
other
Segment market application, divided into stores
fashion designers
fashion (brand stores online and offline)
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study in this report are: to
analyze global AI in the status of fashion, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players.
Introduce AI in fashion development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the fashion AI market are as follows:
Historical Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Players covered: ranking by AI in fashion revenues
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the global fashion AI market by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Clothing
1.4.3 Accessories
1.4.4 Shoes
1.4.5 Beauty and cosmetics
1.4.6 Jewelry and watches
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global AI in fashion market share by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Fashion designers
1.5.3 Fashion stores (online and offline brand stores)
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 AI from the perspective of the fashion market (2015-2026)
2.2 AI in fashion growth trends by region
2.2.1 AI in the size of the fashion market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 AI in the historical fashion market share by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 AI in the size of the market forecast by mode by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 AI in the fashion market growth strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AI Fashion Actors (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players
3.1 Top AI world in fashion
Continued….
