Articulated Robot Market Application And Specification, Product Category, Downstream Buyers,Top Player with Forecast till 2025
The global Articulated Robot market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Articulated Robot market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Articulated Robot market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Articulated Robot across various industries.
The Articulated Robot market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Competitive Dynamics
The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.
Global Articulated Robot Market Segments
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity
- Low
- Medium
- High
- Heavy
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)
- Food & Beverages
- Medical & Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Republic of Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The Articulated Robot market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Articulated Robot market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Articulated Robot market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Articulated Robot market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Articulated Robot market.
The Articulated Robot market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Articulated Robot in xx industry?
- How will the global Articulated Robot market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Articulated Robot by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Articulated Robot ?
- Which regions are the Articulated Robot market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Articulated Robot market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
