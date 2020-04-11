Artificial Intelligence for Accounting Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2026
This report focuses on the global status of artificial intelligence for accounting, future forecasting, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present artificial intelligence for the development of accounting in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Asia of the South – East, India and Central and South America.
The main players covered in this study
Microsoft
AWS
Xero
Intuit
Sage
OSP
UiPath
Kore.ai
AppZen
YayPay
IBM
Google
EY
Deloitte
PwC
KPMG
SMACC
OneUp
Vic.ai
Hyper Anna
Botkeeper
MindBridge Analytics
Market segment by type, product can be divided into hardware software service
Market segment by application, divided into
automated classification of accounting
and
fraud and risk management approvals
Other
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study in this report are: to
analyze the global status of artificial intelligence for accounting, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present artificial intelligence for the development of accounting in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the artificial intelligence market for accounting are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by artificial intelligence of accounting revenues
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Accounting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Service
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global artificial intelligence for the accounting market share by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Automated bookkeeping
1.5.3 Classification and approval of invoices
1.5.4 Fraud and risk management
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Artificial intelligence from an accounting market perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Artificial intelligence for accounting growth trends by region
2.2.1 Artificial intelligence for the size of the accounting market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Artificial intelligence to record the historical market share by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Artificial intelligence for accounting Forecast market size by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Artificial intelligence for the growth strategy of the accounting market
Continued….
