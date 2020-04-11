Artificial Intelligence for Accounting Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2026

This report focuses on the global status of artificial intelligence for accounting, future forecasting, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present artificial intelligence for the development of accounting in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Asia of the South – East, India and Central and South America.

The main players covered in this study

Microsoft

AWS

Xero

Intuit

Sage

OSP

UiPath

Kore.ai

AppZen

YayPay

IBM

Google

EY

Deloitte

PwC

KPMG

SMACC

OneUp

Vic.ai

Hyper Anna

Botkeeper

MindBridge Analytics

Market segment by type, product can be divided into hardware software service

Market segment by application, divided into

automated classification of accounting

and

fraud and risk management approvals

Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the global status of artificial intelligence for accounting, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present artificial intelligence for the development of accounting in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the artificial intelligence market for accounting are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification by artificial intelligence of accounting revenues

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Accounting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global artificial intelligence for the accounting market share by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Automated bookkeeping

1.5.3 Classification and approval of invoices

1.5.4 Fraud and risk management

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Artificial intelligence from an accounting market perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Artificial intelligence for accounting growth trends by region

2.2.1 Artificial intelligence for the size of the accounting market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial intelligence to record the historical market share by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Artificial intelligence for accounting Forecast market size by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Artificial intelligence for the growth strategy of the accounting market

Continued….

