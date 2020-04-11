Automotive Drive Shafts Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2025

In 2018, the market size of Automotive Drive Shafts Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Drive Shafts .

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Drive Shafts , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Drive Shafts Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automotive Drive Shafts history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Automotive Drive Shafts market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the automotive drive shafts market across the globe are, GKN PLC. (U.K.), American Axle Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Dana Incorporated (U.S), Xuchang Yuangdong (U.S.), Neapco Holdings, LLC. (U.S.) and The Timken Company (U.S.), among others.

The global automotive drive shafts market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Shaft Type

Hotchkiss Drive Shaft

Flexible Drive Shaft

Torque Tube Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, by Position Type

Front Wheel Drive Shaft

Rear Wheel Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France RoE (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific India Japan China RAPAC (Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (MEA) U.A.E South Africa RMEA (Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America (RLATAM)



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Drive Shafts product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Drive Shafts , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Drive Shafts in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Drive Shafts competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Drive Shafts breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Automotive Drive Shafts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Drive Shafts sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.