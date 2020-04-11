Automotive Metal Parts Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025

Automotive industry metal parts are components or parts that made of metal materials of automotives.

Among metal parts, in order to make vehicles and their engines lighter, automobile manufacturers are demanding suppliers to provide lightweight sheet metal components to support the performance of lighter vehicle engines.

In 2017, the global Automotive Metal Parts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Metal Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Metal Parts development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bosch

Magna

Denso

Aisin Group

Araymond

Faurecia

Hyundai Mobis

ZF

Yazaki

Lear

Delphi

Valeo

Toyota Boshoku

JTEKT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aluminum

Steel

Magnesium

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Metal Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Metal Parts development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Metal Parts are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Aluminum

1.4.3 Steel

1.4.4 Magnesium

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Metal Parts Market Size

2.2 Automotive Metal Parts Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 2.2.2 Automotive Metal Parts Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Metal Parts Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Automotive Metal Parts Key Players Head office and Area Served

Continued….

