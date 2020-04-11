Bamboos Market: In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

Analysis of the Global Bamboos Market

The presented global Bamboos market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Bamboos market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Bamboos market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Bamboos market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Bamboos market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Bamboos market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Bamboos market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Bamboos market into different market segments such as:

Changing regulations in the forest sector coupled with inadequate supply and an expensive labour force likely to hamper the growth of the bamboos market in APAC

Bamboos have immense potential to transform the rural/tribal economy of India and contribute to the sustainable development efforts of the country. However, it is governed by a web of forestry laws and policies and there are serious restrictions on its harvesting, farming and transportation. These governmental laws and regulations along with the policies on ownership of resources and security as well as a lack of institutional mechanisms have made it difficult for Indian citizens to unlock the value of its abundant sources. There are various regulations in India such as the Indian Forest Act, Forest Conservation Act, Forest Rights Act, etc., which are expected to act as restraints in the APAC bamboos market revenue growth.

The bamboo industry in Japan has faced several challenges over the recent years, including insecure supply owing to expensive labour and seasonal employment and weak competitive power in the domestic and global bamboos market, mainly due to high labour cost and the shortage of successors in the ageing society. High labour cost is considered to be the direct reason of problems in the bamboos industry in APAC.

Pulp and paper segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The pulp and paper industry in India and China is among the most established industries growing at significant rates. India is the fastest growing market for paper in the world. The paper industry is growing in the country, mainly due to a favourable government excise policy, increased government spending on education and improved activity from print media, FMCG, and pharmaceutical sectors. Pulp and paper and textile segments together are pegged to account for about half the APAC bamboos market over the forecast period. The pulp and paper segment in the APAC bamboos market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period and gain 930 BPS by 2027 as compared to 2017.

