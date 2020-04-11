Cyber Security Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Sales Volume, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

The ‘Cyber Security market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Cyber Security market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report.

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Managed Security Services

End-point Security

Integration Services

Consulting Services

Unified Threat Management

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software Identity and Access Management End-point Security Security and Vulnerability Management

Services

By Vertical

Banking

Discrete Manufacturing

Government Agencies

Process Manufacturing

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Investment Services

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cyber security market across various regions globally for the period 2017 – 2025. The analysts have considered 2016 as the base year and have provided data for the trailing 12 months. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the analysts have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for how the global cyber security market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, the analysts have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on the technology trends. In addition, the report not only presents forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. As previously highlighted, the global cyber security market is split into a number of segments. All segments are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends governing the global cyber security market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each category while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers.

