Digital Business Card Market 2020: Analysis by Demand, Key Players, End Users, New Technologies, Various Product Types, Growth and Forecast 2026
This report focuses on the global status of the digital business card, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the digital business card in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The main players covered in this
KNOWEE
eVaunt
SnapDat
OrangeTreeApps, LLC study.
Hiram Lodge Enterprises Corp.
Fuzzyatom Labs, Corp
Haystack
Izwop
Hani Jastaniah Information Technology
Jiatui
Huawucloud.com
Tencent (EC)
CamCard
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
iOS
Android
Segment market application, divided into institutions of
education Government of
enterprise Other
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study in this report are as follows:
analyze the overall status of the digital business card, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of the digital business card in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the digital business card market are as follows:
Historical Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on the data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Players covered: ranking by turnover of digital business cards
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the world market for digital business cards by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 iOS
1.4.3 Android
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of digital business cards by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Educational establishments
1.5.3 Business
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Market outlook for digital business cards (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in digital business cards by region
2.2.1 Size of the digital business card market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of digital business cards by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Expected size of the digital business card market by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Growth strategy for the digital business card market
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in digital business cards (opinion leaders)
Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players
3.1 World’s Best Digital Business Card Players by Market Size
Continued….
