Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2023
In 2018, the market size of Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drinking Water Pipe Repair .
This report studies the global market size of Drinking Water Pipe Repair , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Drinking Water Pipe Repair history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Drinking Water Pipe Repair market, the following companies are covered:
segmented as follows:
Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Type
- Pipes & Connectors
- Fittings
- Couplings
- Valves
- Others
Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Repair Technologies
- Remote Assessment & Monitoring
- Open & Cut-pipe Repair
- Spot Assessment & Repair
- Trenchless Pipe Repair
Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of type, the pipes & connectors segment constitutes a major share of the drinking water pipe repair market
- The spot assessment & repair technology is used widely. It is also known as cured-in-place pipe lining (CIPP). It proves to be effective for the replacement of underground structures and also pre-existing pipelines.
- High investments in research & development are made by key players to differentiate their products as a key strategy to expand and strengthen their market position
- Market share of the remote assessment & monitoring segment is estimated to increase in the next few years due to a strong focus on the implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in pipe leakages and pipe bursts. The segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Drinking Water Pipe Repair product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drinking Water Pipe Repair , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drinking Water Pipe Repair in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Drinking Water Pipe Repair competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Drinking Water Pipe Repair breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Drinking Water Pipe Repair market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drinking Water Pipe Repair sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
