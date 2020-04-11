Early impacts of COVID 19 on Laboratory Information System Market

The LIS market witnessed significant growth in the past few years due to its widespread incorporation amongst laboratories to tackle operational workflow issues associated with regulatory compliance and data security. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced software solutions that facilitate clinical laboratory workflow management is anticipated to drive demand over the forecast period. For instance, many laboratories incorporate Enterprise Content Management (ECM) software to streamline the processing of sample data delivered to public health organizations.

The market is anticipated to witness growth due to the rising demand for scientific data integration solutions amongst the end-use industries including life sciences, contract research organizations, food & beverage, and chemicals. An increasing need for clinical workflow management in laboratories to improve operational efficiency is expected to propel the growth in the coming years. Furthermore, rising adoption of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) amongst independent and hospital-based labs to reduce the incidence of diagnostic errors and manage high data volumes is likely to boost the growth of the lab informatics market over the forecast period.In April 2017, Abbott Informatics launched upgraded version of STARLIMS laboratory information management system 11.4 in a probe to gain more market share.

Market Segmentation



By Product

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

Scientific Data Management Systems

Laboratory Execution Systems

Electronic Data Capture & Clinical Data Management Systems

Chromatography Data Systems

Enterprise Content Management

By Component

Software

Services

By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Web Hosted

Cloud Based

By End Use

Laboratories

Healthcare CROs

Pharmaceutical Companies & Related R&D Labs

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Key components analyzed in the laboratory information systems vertical are software and services. The services segment held the dominant share in 2015 and is expected to exhibit a sturdy growth rate in the future. On the other hand, the software segment is anticipated to exhibit growth owing to the introduction of technologically advanced software solutions, such as SaaS, which has revolutionized LIS.

The life sciences industry was the largest end-use segment and accounted for a share in 2018. Increasing advances in the healthcare industry due to rising R&D activities in the field of medical research is anticipated to fuel the demand for laboratory information systems in the coming years. Increasing incorporation of LIS, particularly in research & hospital labs, because of its growing application scope, including patient engagement, patient health information tracking, workflow management, billing, and quality assurance at hospitals, labs, and other life science companies, is expected to propel the laboratory informatics market growth. The CRO segment is anticipated to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to the increasing outsourcing trend in the pharmaceutical & biotech industries

Regional Overview

Geographically, the market has been segmented into four major economies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America consists of US, Canada, and the Rest of North America. Europe comprises of the major countries including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific consists of major countries such as, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and, the Rest of Asia Pacific. LAMEA consists of Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of LAMEA.

North America region accounted for the major market share in 2018. The presence of established pharmaceutical companies and research labs coupled with higher awareness levels of LIS amongst the end-users is expected to drive the demand. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities in the biotech &pharmaceutical industry and the existence of stringent regulatory compliance requirements is expected to fuel the growth of this vertical during the forecast period. Asia pacific is emerging as an outsourcing hub for the laboratory informatics market due to its surging demand amongst the pharmaceutical manufacturers. Manufacturers outsource LIS activities to improve operational efficiency and reduce the cost of LIS support systems. The presence of numerous CROs in the fast-growing economies, such as Iran & China, is anticipated to boost the demand.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc Epic Sunquest LabWare Core Informatics Abbott Laboratories LabVantage Solutions Inc. LabLynx, Inc PerkinElmer, Inc. Waters Agilent Technologies

Competitor overview

Some of the key market participants include LabWare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Core Informatics, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., LabLynx, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, IDBS, Waters, McKesson Corporation, and Cerner Corporation. Technologically advanced platforms offered by the industry players, such as SaaS for smaller organizations, are anticipated to boost the adoption of LIS. In March 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Core Informatics in an attempt to significantly enhance Thermo Fisher’s existing informatics solutions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Breakdown by Application, Component and Delivery

1.3 Market Breakdown by Geography

1.4 Research Methodology and Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Research Summary

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Laboratory information system process

3.2 Trends in the Market

3.2.1 Usage of advanced diagnostics techniques and tools

3.2.2 Adoption of mobile based solutions and application

3.2.3 Development of new and innovative products

3.3 Opportunities in the Market

3.3.1 Increasing demand in personalized medical care

3.3.2 Untapped market in emerging economies

3.3.3 Growth of remote patient monitoring

3.3.4 Need of integrated IT systems in diagnostics and medical laboratories

3.4 Factors Driving the Market and its Impact on Market Forecast

3.4.1 Need for advanced healthcare information system

3.4.2 Growth in molecular diagnostics

3.4.3 Cloud computing in LIS

3.4.4 Need for increased lab productivity

3.4.5 Cost improvement measures of hospitals

3.4.6 Compliance with government regulations and initiatives

3.4.7 Increasing investment from healthcare IT players

3.4.8 Large geriatric population base in emerging economies

3.4.9 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast

3.5 Factors Hindering the Market and its Impact on Market Forecast

3.5.1 Lack of skilled professionals

3.5.2 Difficulty in integration of information with laboratory equipment

3.5.3 Risk related to confidentiality and managing information

3.5.4 High capital expenditure and maintenance requirement

3.5.5 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Chapter 4. Global Market Size and Forecasts (2011 – 2020)

4.1 Global Market Breakdown by Application

4.2 Global Market Breakdown by Components

4.3 Global Market Breakdown by Delivery

4.4 Global Market Breakdown by Region

Continued……

