Flea and Tick Product Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2025

companies profiled in the global flea and tick product market include Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.) (U.S), Virbac Corporation (Carros, France), Ceva Sante Animale S.A. (Libourne, France), Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany), Sergeant’s Pet Care Products, Inc. (Omaha NewYork, U.S), The Hartz Mountain Corporation (New Jersey, U.S), Ecto Development Corporation (Blue Springs, Missouri U.S.), Wellmark International, Inc. (Naperville Illinois, U.S.), Merial Animal Health Limited (Ingelheim, Germany), and Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, Indiana U.S.). The report also offers competitive landscape of the key players in the flea and tick product market.

The global flea and tick product market is segmented as below:

Global Flea and Tick Product Market, by Product Type

Chewable Fluralaner Valerian Chamomile Others

Spot On Methoprene Fipronil Moxidectin Others



Global Flea and Tick Product Market, by Method

Internal

External

Global Flea and Tick Product Market, by Pet Type

Dog

Cat

Others

Global Flea and Tick Product Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



