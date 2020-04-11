Future of Power Bank Reviewed in a New Study

Assessment of the Global Power Bank Market

The recent study on the Power Bank market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Power Bank market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Power Bank market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Power Bank market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Power Bank market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Power Bank market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Power Bank market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Power Bank market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Power Bank across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

competitive landscape of the power bank market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive power bank market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. Apart from that, market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the power bank market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players in this market include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm. The key players operating in the power bank market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market.

Power Bank Market

By Product Type

Portable Power Banks

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Power Banks

By Capacity

Up to 5,000 mAh

5,001 mAh – 12,000 mAh

12,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Battery Type

Lithium Polymer

Lithium Ion

By Port Type

Standard

Type C

DC Power Jack

By Application

Smartphone

Tablet/Laptops

PCs

Camera

Others(Bluetooth Speakers, Kindle etc.)

By Charging Source

Electric

Solar

Hybrid

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Exclusive Stores Multiband Retail Stores Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Power Bank market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Power Bank market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Power Bank market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Power Bank market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Power Bank market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Power Bank market establish their foothold in the current Power Bank market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Power Bank market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Power Bank market solidify their position in the Power Bank market?

