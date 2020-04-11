Get in-depth analysis of how COVID-19 is impacting the Automotive Tyre Industry

Improved performance of the vehicles is one of the major factor driving the growth of the market. Nitrogen is more compatible with rubber and does not corrode like air containing oxygen and water vapor does. It is a non-flammable, non-toxic, property-free, non-reactive substance that is very less likely to travel through the tire rubber than the oxygen does. Hence, the tire pressure remains more stable over the longer period of time. Nearly 98% of nitrogen is used in the tubeless tires globally.

Nitrogen gas is considered to be cooler than the compressed air and hence, it is useful in any driving conditions. Due to the lesser temperature, the tread wear and tear is also lesser. After long travelling, higher temperature in tires also has a tendency to burst. Nitrogen reduces 90% chances of the tire burst. These factors might lead to being a lifesaver even as on the highway where high speed and long hours, together pose a threat to the car and its passengers.

Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/sample-request/automotive-tyre-market-2234

Market Segmentation

Application

Aircraft

Commercial Fleet

Mining Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Rising demand for personal cars as well as other types of automobiles is creating plenty of opportunities for tire gas manufacturers to realize the automotive safety and production efficiencies. Due to the considerable benefits of nitrogen gas especially used in tubeless tires, the tire gas market is predicted to witness healthy growth in the coming future.

90 percent of all tire failures are a result of under inflation, mainly due to the internal heat build-up, due to under inflated tyre, for longer time. According to government statistics. Underinflated tires results into overheating as they can’t maintain their proper shape, becoming flatter than intended while in contact with the road. Tires which are underinflated by just a few pounds might suffer from a weakening of their internal structure and can results into serious tyre failures.

Regional Overview

Highly developed industries and presence of major market players in the region are the major reasons for positioning the Automotive Tyre Market as a leader in the global tire nitrogen inflation market. Although, experts recommend checking the car’s tire pressure weekly. Studies have shown that the majority of drivers rarely check their tyre pressure. Usually only refill their tyres when the air is visibly low or the tyre is running out of air. About 94 percent of cars in this region have under-inflated tires, wasting some 2.14 billion gallons of high-priced, polluting fuel every year. Furthermore, in June 2017 the Air Product and Linde North America Inc. announced a joint venture named East Cost Nitrogen (ECN) which invests in a new air separation unit (ASU) and gas liquefier in Glenmont, New York.

Market player’s key strategic move such as partnership and joint ventures in this region are anticipated to maintain the position of this region as a major revenue generating market.

Key Players

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Novair Industries Air Liquide International S.A Linde Engineering Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Praxair, Inc. Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd. Proton Onsite Holtec Gas Systems Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Competitor overview

As a result, due to tough competition among major market players in this sector, currently, manufacturers are using quality and distribution as their major marketing strategies. They are also constructing nitrogen gas plant, whose cost depends upon a number of factors including technology, design, quality, after-sales service, etc. As the nitrogen gas is used for delicate purposes, a supplier may lose its business for the wrong supplies. Replacement is one of the important services that the companies provide to their customers to gain customer satisfaction and loyalty. But till now very few cases are observed regarding bad services of the nitrogen tire inflation. Hence, distribution of this gas holds 30-35% value of total value chain process.

Know More About COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on this Market

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/enquiry/automotive-tyre-market-2234

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Longer Average Life Spans of Vehicles

4.2.2 Growing Demand for High-Performance Tires

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Particulate Matter Emissions by Tires

4.3.2 Rising Crude Oil Prices to Hit Tire Manufacturers

4.3.3 Growing Need to Lower Prices

4.3.4 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Emerging Economies Present Opportunities

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Supply

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution

5.1.4 End-Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute

5.2.5 Segment Rivalry

Continued…………

Ask for Your Specific Company Profile and Country Level Customization on Reports.

Access Complete Report Details of “Automotive Tyre Market, By Type (Aircraft, Commercial Fleet, Mining Vehicle, passenger vehicle), opportunities and forecast 2020-2026”@ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/reports/automotive-tyre-market-2234

About Data Library Research:

Data Library Research is an market research company that helps to find its passion for helping brands grow, discover, and transform. As a market research company, we take gratification by providing our clients with a detail insights report and data that will genuinely make a difference to the client business. Our mission is just one and very well defined that we want to help our clients to predict their business environment in the market so that they will able to make strategies and make their decision successful.

Our market analyst teams are esoteric with various types of reports in their respective industries. Data Library Research will help you to refine and research on all parameters, and also help to locate the full range of reports. We review the scope and methodology of the reports you choose and give you the in-depth information and advice to ensure the client to make the right purchase decision.

We want our client to make wholehearted and long term business decisions. Data Library Research are committed to deliver their output from market research studies which are based on fact-based and relevant research across the globe. We offer premier market research services that cover all industries verticals, including agro-space defense, agriculture, and food, automotive, basic material, consumer, energy, life science, manufacturing, service, telecom, education, security, technology. We make sure that we make an honest attempt to provide clients an objective strategic insight, which will ultimately result in excellent outcomes.

Contact US:

Alex Pandit,

Senior Manager International Sales and Marketing

Data Library Research

[email protected]

Ph: +13523530818 (US)

www.datalibraryresearch.com