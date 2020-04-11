Get in-depth analysis of how COVID-19 is impacting the Online Education Industry

The Global Online Education Market is expected to grow from USD 162.76 Billion in 2018 to USD 324.41 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 27.44% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

The Global Online Education Market was valued at USD 162.76 Billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 324.41 Billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.44%. Online education is a platforms that facilitate learning through gaming are gaining popularity. Development in IT security and deployment of cloud based solutions has increased the adoption rate of online education system which helps people to enjoy a smooth learning experience on safe online platforms.

Market Overview:

Growing demand to reduce the cost of education, increasing government initiatives for supporting online education, and growing penetration of smartphones and internet are the primary factors propelling the growth of online education market. Advancement in artificial intelligence and implementation of cloud based solutions has increased the adoption rate of online education system. However, the availability of abundant free content and lack of awareness is hampering the market growth during the projected period.

The major key Vendors includes in the Online Education market are Ambow Education, CDEL, New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL, Vedantu, iTutorGroup, EF Education First, Chegg, Knewton, Tokyo Academics, Tata Interactive Systems, N2N Services, Microsoft, Saba Software, McGrawHill, YY

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026 The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of Online education market by Component, Product, Technology, Application, Industry vertical and region The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026 Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the online education market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the online education market The study also includes attractiveness analysis of vertical segment and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the online education market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information. The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Structured Tutoring

1.4.3 On-Demand Tutoring

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Education Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Pre-primary School

1.5.3 Primary School

1.5.4 Middle School

1.5.5 High School

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Education Market Size

2.2 Online Education Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Education Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Education Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Education Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Education Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Education Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Education Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Education Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Education Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Education Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Education Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Online Education Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued……

