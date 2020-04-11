Global Alcoholic Tea Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alcoholic Tea market.

Todays millennials are consuming tea as on-the-go beverages. According to World Tea News, in a forecast by Packaged Facts, the foodservice tea market will likely have an edge in future growth momentum as sales are expected to increase through 2018 and beyond further driving the sales of alcoholic tea market. Millennials are seeking innovation and variety when it comes to current tea offerings. The growing interest in health and wellness as well as the demand for transparently simple, whole food offerings continue to drive interest in alcoholic tea market. Innovations, underpinned by a great tasting, healthful product, means that alcoholic tea market will continue to grow in the U.S. New versions of tea-infused alcoholic beverage specialties have opened an entirely new, young alcoholic tea market. The tea-infused cocktails are becoming the hottest trending island-inspired flavors with the crisp, clear taste of premium tea on the backdrop of which the alcoholic tea market is surging at a healthy CAGR.

Tea is the second most consumed drink in the world, behind water. Canada, where the average tea drinker has 11 different varieties in their kitchen cupboards has a particularly progressive tea-drinking population primarily influencing the alcoholic tea market. Alcoholic ice tea are among the alcoholic teas to have hit the market in 2014 thanks to a growing on-trade trend for tea cocktails and beers. Following that trend, Scottish tea brand Eteaket, launched three tea beers this year and is preparing to unveil a fourth. Alcoholic ice tea brand Harry Bromptons became the first to enter a UK supermarket after winning a listing for its 4% ABV tea in 56 Waitrose stores in February 2014, and the company went on winning listings in Sainsburys and Ocado. In November 2013, Japanese restaurant chain Wagamama became the only UK restaurant to offer iKi beer a Ëœfusion of wheat beer and green tea.

However the alcoholic tea market has also gone through its dark days for instance when American ice tea brand Twisted Tea launched hard iced tea, a 5% ABV blend of tea and beer in Tesco the year 2005, its sales did not reach the criteria required for continuing to import the product.Â Moreover in 2010, Whole Foods Market Inc, an American supermarket chain yanked kombucha teas from its store shelves after discovering the popular fermented drinks contained elevated levels of alcohol, a company spokeswoman said Friday.

The global Alcoholic Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alcoholic Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alcoholic Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Red Diamond

Tea Venture

Harry Bromptons London Ice Tea

Eteaket

Synergy Flavors

Dohler

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gin

Vodka

Bourbon

Rum

Irish Cream

Others

Segment by Application

Retail

Industrial

