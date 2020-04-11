Global Antimicrobial Textile Chemicals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Textile Chemicals market.

Antimicrobial chemicals help to control the growth of microorganisms in textiles as well as maintain their physical strength. Use of antimicrobial chemicals in textiles have been known from long times, but recent research and developments have brought superior antimicrobial chemicals in the market which can be used easily with high effectiveness in all application sectors, including, indoor, outdoor, apparels, technical, and industrial textiles.

Hygienic textile materials, as a result of growing health awareness, are gaining popularity among consumers across the globe. Besides, consumption of antimicrobial textile in the wound care market is also increasing. In apparels such as socks, innerwear, etc., consumer preference for premium products with good antimicrobial properties is also developing, with high disposable income, population growth, and lifestyle changes being the key macroeconomic factors supporting the growth. The per capita consumption of natural and synthetic fibers has significantly increased and only a small fraction of textiles contain antimicrobial properties. Therefore, huge potential for antimicrobial chemicals market growth exist which can be capitalized by manufacturers.

A growing number of health awareness programs, development of hospitals and surgical labs create a substantial platform for the use of antimicrobial textiles. Recently developed smart textiles, used for health monitoring also utilizes hygienic and bacteria free textile materials. Increasing consumption of smart textile materials is further expected to push the demand for antimicrobial textile chemicals over the coming decade. Although textile chemicals have several advantages associated with them, however, striking out a balance between their efficacy and potential hazardous effects, remains a key challenge for manufacturers. In order to avoid such harmful effects and legal challenges associated with the conventional antimicrobial textile chemicals, organic and plant based chemicals are emerging as their alternatives in the market.

