Global Artificial Breasts Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Artificial breasts or breast implant is a kind of prosthesis used to change and enhance the shape, form, size, and texture of a womans breast. Artificial breasts are mostly applied to reconstruct breast after mastectomy, for aesthetic breast augmentation, to correct congenital defects and to create breasts in the male-to-female transsexual patient. Breast implant surgery also referred as breast augmentation and enlargement, is the most common type of cosmetic surgery carried out nowadays. Breast implants are used for reconstructive and cosmetic purpose. Artificial breast and breast implant can boost self confidence, improve body figure, and enhance sexual satisfaction. Artificial breast is a quick way to improve the shape and size of the breasts. A qualifying procedure is done before the breast implantation, a candidate should be physically and psychologically fit for carrying out the procedure.

The artificial breast market is witnessing an admirable growth as women are becoming more beauty and figure conscious and the rising prevalence of breast cancer has resulted in growth of this market. The global artificial breast market is witnessing a significant increase in the number of product launch for example in February 2013, Natrelle 410 was launched by Allergan Inc, is a highly cohesive anatomically shaped silicone-filled breast implants and in June 2013, Â MENTOR MemoryShape breast implants was launched by Mentor Worldwide LLC. The approval of these products by FDA will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Â The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in women in developed as well as developing countries have resulted a huge growth in global artificial breast market. According to WHO, 1.7 million women in 2012 were diagnosed with breast cancer and there were 6.3 million women alive who had breast cancer in the previous five years. Breast cancer is also the most prevailing cause of cancer death among women (522 000 deaths in 2012) in 140 of 184 countries worldwide. The survival rates of breast cancer vary to a great extent, about 80% or over in North America, Japan and Sweden to approximately 60% in middle-income countries.

This report focuses on Artificial Breasts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Breasts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allergan

GC Aesthetics

Implantech

Mentor Worldwide

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Sientra

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicone Gel Implants

Saline Implants

Gummy Bear Breast Implants

Round Breast Implants

Smooth Breast Implants

Textured Breast Implants

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

