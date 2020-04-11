Global Cloud Managed Wi-fi Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2026

This report focuses on the global status of cloud-managed Wi-Fi, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the Cloud Managed Wireless in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and America Central and South America.

The main players covered by this study

Cisco

Aerohive

Fortinet

Mojo Networks

Aruba

Mist

Netgear

Ruckus

Belkin International (Linksys)

IgniteNet

Datto, Inc.

MegaPath

SecurEdge

WatchGuard Technologies

Total Communications

Hewlett Packard

Mindsight

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

802.11ac

802.11n

Others

Market segment by application, divided into

small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Educational establishments

Others

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the global state of cloud-managed Wi-Fi, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of Cloud Managed Wi-Fi in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for Wi-Fi managed in the cloud are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Players covered: ranking by Wi-Fi revenue managed by the cloud

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the global cloud-managed Wi-Fi market by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 802.11ac

1.4.3 802.11n

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Wi-Fi market share managed in the global cloud by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small and medium-sized enterprises

1.5.3 Large enterprise

1.5.4 Educational establishments

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Outlook for the cloud-managed Wi-Fi market (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends of cloud-managed Wi-Fi by region

2.2.1 Size of the Wi-Fi market managed in the cloud by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of Wi-Fi managed by the cloud by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Size of the Wi-Fi market managed by the cloud by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Growth strategy for the Wi-Fi market managed in the cloud

2.3.6 Main interviews with the main Wi-Fi players managed in the cloud (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 Top managed global cloud

Continued….

