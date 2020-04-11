Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Costus Root Oil market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Costus Root Oil Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Costus Root Oil market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Costus Root Oil Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Costus Root Oil market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Costus Root Oil market.”

Costus is commonly called as kuth which is a related to species of thistle in the genus Saussurea and is native to South Asian countries. Costus root oil is also called as costus root absolute or kuth oil. Costus root oil is obtained from the herbaceous plant which contains yellow composite flowers growing in the Himalayan highlands. Costus root oil is one of the rare essential oil which is extracted by using steam distillation method from the dried and comminuted roots of Saussurea lappa species. Costus root oil is also extracted from another method known as a vacuum distillation extraction method. In this method, the resinoid which is extracted from the costus roots is dissolved in a solvent for the production of oil. The appearance of the costus root oil obtained from vacuum distillation method has high viscosity and is light yellow to brownish in color. Costus root oil contains essential ingredients such as sesquiterpenoid lactones, bergamotenal, costol, and alpha-ionone. Costus root oil has various properties such as bactericidal, antispasmodic, expectorant, antiviral, carminative, febrifuge, stomachic, hypotensive, digestive, stimulant, and other properties. Costus root oil is used for producing perfumes and personal care products.

The global costus root oil market major driving factors are increasing demand for costus root oil in cosmetic industry for production of personal care products coupled with rising number of costus root oil based perfumes and scented candles are expected to represent a significant growth of the global costus root oil market over the forecast period. Costus root oil is used in applications such as body fragrances, bath oils, and others. Costus root oil is used in incenses, perfumes, lotions and personal care products. Costus root oil helps in strengthening immune system along with improving digestive tract problems. Costus root oil is also helpful in respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis and chronic coughs. Costus root oil also helps in healing skin inflammation. Costus root oil helps is curing severe ulcers. Costus root oil is blended with violet, sandalwood, rose, vetivert, and others for the preparation of perfumes and cosmetics.Â

The global Costus Root Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Costus Root Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Costus Root Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Natural Essential Oils

The Good Scents

SVAorganics

Rakesh Sandal Industries

Kanta Enterprises

Swanson Health Products

White Lotus Aromatics

The Essential Oil

Alfaherbs

NutriPlex Formulas

Henan Ingredients

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food-Grade

Industrial-Grade

Cosmetic-Grade

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Oriental Perfumes

Scented Candles

Confectionery

Air Fresheners

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Costus Root Oil Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580