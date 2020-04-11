Global Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications market.”

Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. The source of mechanical energy varies; it can be either an internal combustion engine, a hand crank, compressed air, or a reciprocating steam engine. An internal combustion engine uses either diesel, gasoline, propane gas, or natural gas to produce mechanical energy, which is converted into electrical energy with the help of the generator assembly.

The increasing frequency of power grid failures has increased the adoption of diesel power generators around the world. The modern world needs electricity to operate almost everything, ranging from transportation systems and computer databases to everyday equipment such as ovens, TVs, and lights. Rapid urbanization in developing countries due to the growth in population and industrial development have increased the overall power consumption. This in turn, exerts a high pressure on the older components in the T&D networks, which in addition to the lower capacity in power grids leads to overload. This leads to power grid failures, resulting in blackouts and power outages. To overcome power outages and power shortage issues, the consumers are increasingly using diesel generators for continuous power supply. Industrial consumers have started adopting standby diesel generators for several applications, which require smooth and uninterrupted operations.

Both the international and regional vendors operate in the global diesel generator market for industrial applications. The large international vendors currently dominate the market due to their wide product portfolios and extensive customer bases. However, these vendors face stiff competition from the regional vendors based in APAC. To survive in this intensely competitive market, the large vendors are focusing on distinguishing their product offerings in terms of technological advances such as the incorporation of bi-fuel technology and smart digital controls in generators and are also concentrating on enhancing their quality.

The global Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac

Kohler

APR Energy

Atlas Copco

JCB Broadcrown

Dresser-Rand

FG Wilson

General Electric

GUANGDONG WESTINPOWER

HIMOINSA

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MQ Power

MTU Onsite Energy

Perkins

Wacker Neuson

WArtsilA

Yanmar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stationary diesel generators

Portable diesel generators

Segment by Application

Industrial

Application II

