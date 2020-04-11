Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Classroom market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Classroom Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Classroom market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Digital Classroom Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Classroom market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Digital Classroom market.”

A digital classroom is a technology-enabled classroom, supported through by the information and communication technology, wherein educational hardware, software, and digital content are employed.

The adoption of cloud computing and learning analytics in teaching are other factors that will propel the adoption of digital classrooms by educational institutions. Cloud computing service providers help users reduce IT overhead expenses through expandable and on-demand services and tools. Such advantages have prompted several educational institutions to use the cloud for backup, storage, and computing purposes. Also, the use of data science helps in finding ways to improve the quality of education, improve student retention, and enhance learning ways of students. Institutions are also making efforts to adopt technologies to automate daily processes such as attendance and registration, and student performance assessments to improve student performance and retention. Moreover, the rise in the number of private international schools that emulate the education system of western countries will also lead to the adoption of digital classrooms.

Vendors of digital classrooms are majorly based in North America and Europe; however, they are extending their reach to emerging regions to capitalize on the untapped market potential and reach out to a larger consumer base. The players in the market are utilizing the growing trends of cloud computing and are actively engaging in training, consulting, and providing support to administrators at educational institutions. The presence of numerous international, regional, and local vendors offering hardware, software, and content for the K-12 and higher education segment makes this market highly competitive. Vendors in the market are also coming up with interactive response software and mobile apps owing to the massive hardware and technology adoption by educational institutions. Also, many players are providing functionalities like easy customization at reasonable prices to address the unique needs of their target customers.

The global Digital Classroom market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Classroom volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Classroom market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dell

Promethean

Discovery Education

Pearson Education

Blackboard

Jenzabar

Adobe Systems

Desire2Learn

DreamBox Learning

Echo360

Educomp

Ellucian

McGraw-Hill Education

Oracle

Saba

SMART Technologies

Unit4

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital classroom hardware

Digital classroom content

Digital classroom software

Segment by Application

K-12

Higher education

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Digital Classroom Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580