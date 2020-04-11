Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2020 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2026
This report focuses on the global status of the direct carrier billing platform, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The study aims to present the development of the operator direct billing platform in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The main actors covered in this study
Bango
Boku
Fortumo
Centili
Comviva
Singtel
Mobiyo
DIMOCO
NTT DOCOMO
Digital Turbine
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into other video and audio
applications and games
Market segment by application, divided into
Android
iOS
Others
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the global status of the operator direct invoicing platform, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of the operator direct billing platform in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the direct operator billing platform market are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification according to the revenues of the operator direct billing platform
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate of the market size of the direct operator global invoicing platform by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Applications and games
1.4.3 Video and audio
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Market share of the global operator direct invoicing platform by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Android
1.5.3 iOS
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Market outlook for the operator direct billing platform (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends of the operator direct billing platform by region
2.2.1 Market size of the direct billing platform by operator by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of the direct billing platform by operator by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Direct operator invoicing platform Expected market size by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Strategy for growth of the direct operator billing platform market
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in the direct operator billing platform (opinion leaders)
Chapter Three: Landsc Competition
Continued….
