Global Discrete Capacitors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Discrete capacitors are elementary electronic devices that are constructed as a single unit. These capacitors form a part of the passive component group in electronic equipment and are mainly used for coupling signals between stages of amplifiers as components of electric filters and tuned circuits, and in power supply systems to smoothen rectified current.

The growing demand for consumer electronics in developing markets and the rising significance of capacitors in electronics manufacturing are driving the demand for discrete capacitors. Moreover, the proliferation of new technologies such as IoT wearables, smart home devices, industrial automation, and automated cars is driving the value and volume growth of discrete capacitors.

Discrete capacitors are witnessing a high adoption rate across all sectors due to the requirement of increased energy efficiency around the world, the emergence of new technologies such as Internet of things (IoT), the emergence of wearables, and the high demand for energy efficient devices. With the proliferation of technologies such as IoT in wearables, smart homes, industrial automation, and automated cars, the demand for capacitors has increased considerably. The increased popularity of IoT and the increased use of actuators and sensors will augment the usage of sophisticated capacitors with high capacitance in the coming years. The growing trend of miniaturization in the consumer electronic devices such as smartphones has accelerated the demand for smaller and more efficient capacitors.

The global discrete capacitors market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of many large global manufacturers who compete with each other to gain larger market shares. The market has a high potential for growth because of the increase in applications in devices across several sectors. A few international players such as TDK and Murata will grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify during the forecast period with the increase in product extensions in terms of size and technological innovations.

This report focuses on Discrete Capacitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Discrete Capacitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Murata Manufacturing

SEMCO

TDK

TAIYO YUDEN

American Technical Ceramics

AVX

Cornell Dubilier Electronics

Dielectric Lab

Johanson Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ceramic capacitor

Aluminium capacitor

Paper & plastic AC & DC film capacitor

Tantalum capacitor

Segment by Application

Telecom

Computers

Consumer

Automotive

