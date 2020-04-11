Global Disposable Respirator Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Disposable Respirator market.

Disposable respirators are one of the most widely used respiratory protection devices due to the ease of use and disposal as well as their reasonable prices. Unlike face masks, disposable respirators provide low breathing resistance and efficient protection against oil-based and non-oil-based particulates.

Any disease can turn into an epidemic in the absence of proper preventive measures, improper sanitation, and lack of precaution. During major outbreaks of epidemic diseases, disposable respirators play a pivotal role in preventing and controlling the spread of airborne diseases. In addition, disposable respirators also assist in eliminating harmful viruses, bacteria, and mold from the human body. Moreover, governments also recommend the use of disposable respirators to prevent and avoid the spread of viruses such as influenza, meningitis, and measles into the air, thereby infecting human beings. This will, in turn, propel the growth of the market over the next few years.

The disposable respirators market is losing its competitiveness with the influx of advanced respiratory protection equipment such as SCBAs, PAPRs, and airline respirators. These equipment help in filtering harmful substances such as aerosols and in turn, improves the air quality. However, wellestablished manufacturers in the market are competing on factors such as efficiency of filtration, comfort, and usability. To retain their respective position in the market, manufacturers are focusing on introducing ergonomic designs for better comfort of the end-users.

The Americas accounted for the highest share of the disposable respirator market. Stringent regulations on the safety of the workers has facilitated the need for adopting protection equipment such as disposable respirators in the region. In the Americas, the US projected a major share in the market, owing to the rising demand for disposable respirators among the manufacturing industries. Several manufacturing industries such as steel plants, aerospace, oil and gas, food processing, and chemical plants are exposed to harmful smoke, which will accelerate the growth of the disposable respirators in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Honeywell

Kimberly-Clark

Moldex

Alpha ProTech

Alpha Solway

Ansell

DrAgerwerk

Gateway Safety

The Gerson Company

VWR

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

N-series

P-series

R-series

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil and gas

Construction

Chemical

