Global Dust Proof Material Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A dust proof material is a microfiber unwoven fabric which has excellent efficiency of dust prevention. A dust proof material is produced from woven (knitted) fabrics consisting of synthetic filament or unwoven fabric which are bounded by chemical, mechanical or solvent treatment. In order to prevent the generation of unwanted dust particle in most of the industries and laboratories, dust free material are used. Dust proof materials make use of antistatic treatment to prevent the adhesion of the dust particle on the surface of the material. Globally, the demand for dust proof material is expected to increase steadily due to the upsurge in research and development activities by manufactures of dust proof materials. Dust proof material is mostly preferred where clean environment is required like in the biological lab, clinical room, food processing area, industrial research laboratory, etc.

Owing to its unique characteristic and properties such as resistance to dust, resilience, liquid repellence, absorbency, softness and strength, dust proof materials are gaining traction since the past few years. Industrial operations where special care is taken regarding environment along with the growth in medical and hygiene industry, the demand for the dust proof material is anticipated to increase over the forecast period. Moreover, with increasing awareness among the consumer regarding hygiene, cleanliness and safety is further expected to boost the demand for global dust proof materials throughout the forecast period. Growth of pharmaceutical, food packaging, textile industries, coupled along with rising awareness about hygiene amongst consumers, is expected to drive the demand of global dust proof material market. Beside this, high cost of manufacturing dust proof material is one of the major restrain hindering the growth of the global dust proof material market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tex-Cel

Nanqixing Nonwoven

Freudenberg Performance Materials

John Cotton

IMS Nonwoven

Toray Industries

MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE

Mogul

First Quality

Pantex International

Fibertex Nonwovens

CHA Technologies

Texbond

DNT

Kimberly-Clark

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Fabric

Polypropylene (PP)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Aramid

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical & Health Care Industry

Research And Development Laboratory

Food Industry

Packing Industry

Textile Industry

Others

