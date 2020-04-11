Global E-Bike Motors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the E-Bike Motors market.

Over the past decade, the ongoing emphasis by individuals and organization on the burgeoning issue of air and noise pollution and its ill effect on human life has advocated the demand for eco-friendly vehicles. Electric bikes has emerged as a viable alternative to address the issue as E-bike not only eliminates air contamination but has also emerged as an important equipment for maintaining health and fitness. The market for E-Bikes has witnessed significant advancements over the past decade. Motor is the prime motive force or engine of E-Bike. A variety of motors can be deployed in E-Bikes depending upon the power requirement, which further depends upon the type of application, several types of electric motors are: geared and gearless hub, mid-drive and shaft drive. In terms of vehicle configuration, hub motor can be either geared or gearless, geared hub motor have less resistance owning to free wheel mechanism and having less no. of spokes. Increasing urbanization, avoidance of traffic snarls, economic transportation medium low for commuting at low distances is anticipated to drive E-Bike market, and hence demand for E-Bike motors. E-Bikes are emerging as a preferred choice due to increasing expenditure on recreational activities, awareness towards maintaining health and fitness and absence of any stringent regulations with regards to procurement of E-Bikes i.e. no requirement for a driving license.Â Government of several countries are passing law for promoting adoption of E-bike such as China.

Implementation of Lithium ion (Li-ion) battery technology in E-Bike is triggering the global E-bike motor market gowning to bicycle light weighting. E-Bike MotorsÂ battery management system is triggering the global E-Bike Motor market owing to that management system consist of parallel cell and modules that result of increased power production, raised speed of E-bike with minimal battery recharging and efficiency also increase. High initial cost and short life of the batteries may hinder the global E-Bike market and eventually E-Bike motor market.

The global E-Bike Motors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-Bike Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Bike Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

