Global Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Glass fiber foundry filters are widely used in non-ferrous alloy casting processes such as gravity die casting (GDC), low pressure die-casting (LPDC), sand mold casting, and shell mold casting. Aluminum, tin, lead, zinc, and magnesium are used as casting materials due to their relatively low melting point. During the casting process, the molten metal flows through the filter mesh. The glass fiber filter removes slag and other impurities from the molten metal without disintegrating it, as it passes through it to fill the die.

One of the key drivers that will stimulate the growth of the market in the coming years is the growth of the aerospace and defense sector. TheÂ aerospace and defenseÂ sector increasingly employ non-ferrous metals die casting process along withÂ forgingtechniques to reduce the weight of an aircraft and increase its fuel efficiency. Various aircraft bodies and corresponding parts are manufactured using aluminum and other lightweight alloys because these metals reduce the weight of the overall aircraft to a great extent. With the rising number of air passengers and the hike in defense budgets in major countries such as the US, the UK, Japan, France, and several Middle Eastern countries, the aerospace and defense industries will witness considerable growth. This will consequently increase the demand for die cast parts and die cast machinery in the production of commercial and defense aircraft and related equipment, which in turn, will boost the growth of the glass fiber foundry filter market.

APAC accounted for the majority market shares during 2016. The high demand for aluminum die casting from theÂ automotiveÂ industry will fuel the markets growth in this region since most of the production of the lightweight automobiles is concentrated in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Additionally, the growing adoption of automation technology in aluminum die casting to achieve enhanced productivity, will also augment the growth prospects of the glass fiber foundry filter market in this region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fibrecn International

Texers Technical Ceramics

Shanghai Haiying Insulation Glass Fiber

Asian Foundry Filters

Baoding Ningxin New Material

Industrial Ceramic Products

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum Filtration Fiberglass Mesh

High Silica Fiberglass Mesh for Iron

High Silica Fiberglass Mesh for Steel

Segment by Application

Gravity Die Casting (GDC)

Low Pressure Die-Casting (LPDC)

Sand Mold Casting

Shell Mold Casting

